Bristol City welcome back boss Nigel Pearson for Bournemouth clash

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 7:50 pm
Nigel Pearson returns to the dugout for Bristol City’s clash with Bournemouth (Nick Potts/PA)
Nigel Pearson returns to the dugout for Bristol City’s clash with Bournemouth (Nick Potts/PA)

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson returns to the touchline for his side’s Championship clash with Bournemouth after recovering from a bout of coronavirus.

Pearson is still without knee injury victims Robbie Cundy and Antoine Semenyo, while Tommy Conway continues to recover following ankle surgery.

Nathan Baker and Jay Dasilva missed the 3-2 win at Peterborough two weeks ago due to minor injuries but are both pushing to return to the starting line-up.

Teenage midfielder Alex Scott is also pushing to figure from the start after coming off the bench against Posh.

Bournemouth will be without midfielder David Brooks for the trip west.

Brooks has been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma and will begin treatment for the disease.

Junior Stanislas could return from a hamstring injury, while Lewis Cook is making progress from a long-term knee injury.

Jefferson Lerma may not return in time from international duty with Colombia to be considered.

