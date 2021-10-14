Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Deontay Wilder finally pays tribute to Tyson Fury after heavyweight title fight

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 8:04 pm Updated: October 14, 2021, 9:40 pm
Tyson Fury (left) knocked out Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/AP)
Deontay Wilder has finally paid tribute to Tyson Fury in his first public statement since losing their WBC heavyweight title showdown in Las Vegas.

Fury came through a bruising third contest between the pair at the T-Mobile Arena, eventually delivering an 11th-round knockout of the American to end a bout which saw each man sent to the canvas.

Following the defeat, Wilder had initially refused to acknowledge his rival’s triumph, saying he had no respect for the British heavyweight, with plenty of bad blood between the rival camps over their trilogy.

Wilder, however, has now accepted the outcome, and vowed to return to the ring a stronger person.

“Wow, what a hell of a night!” Wilder wrote on social media.

“I would like to first and foremost thank God for allowing me to give the world another part of me that’s driven with passion and determination.

“I would like to thank my team and my fans for sticking by my side through this long process.

“I would be lying if I said that I wasn’t disappointed in the outcome, but after reflecting on my journey, I now see that what God wanted me to experience is far greater than what I expected to happen.

“We didn’t get the win, but a wise man once said the victories are within the lessons. I’ve learned that sometimes you have to lose to win.

“Although, I wanted the win I enjoyed seeing the fans win even more. Hopefully, I proved that I am a true Warrior and a true King in this sport.

“Hopefully, we proved that no matter how hard you get hit with trials and tribulations you can always pick yourself up to live and fight again for what you believe in.

“Last but not least I would like to congratulate @gypsyking101 for his victory and thank you for the great historical memories that will last forever.”

Fury replied to Wilder’s post by tweeting: “The greatest trilogy of all time.”

Following his victory, Fury said he had left no doubt that he is the best heavyweight of the era, his record now standing at 31-0-1, with 22 KOs.

