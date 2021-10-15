Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On This Day in 2004: England turn to Andy Robinson

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 6:02 am
Andy Robinson lost 13 of his 22 games in charge of England (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Andy Robinson succeeded Sir Clive Woodward as England head coach on this day in 2004, with a mission to make rugby union history.

Twickenham top brass handed Robinson a four-year contract until June 2008, barely 24 hours after he was interviewed for the post that World Cup-winning boss Woodward had vacated through his shock resignation the previous month.

Robinson, officially upgraded from caretaker to full-time head coach, was the only realistic candidate and set his sights towards England’s World Cup defence.

Andy Robinson (left) succeeded Clive Woodward (right) as England head coach
“My challenge now is the next era, and to ensure the World Cup remains at Twickenham in 2007,” said Robinson, aware that no other country had retained the Webb Ellis Trophy.

“It is a huge task ahead for all of us, and one I am excited about leading. I expect every rugby coach in England aspires to coaching their country one day, and I feel honoured to have this opportunity.

“Clive set a standard for all of us to follow. Clive’s successful record at the helm, culminating in us winning the World Cup, was unique and very special. It was my privilege, as his assistant coach, to be part of that.”

As a player, Taunton-born Robinson won eight England caps, toured Australia with the 1989 Lions and captained Bath to a domestic league and cup double in 1992.

Andy Robinson lasted little more than two years in the England job
His coaching portfolio contained a World Cup triumph, Six Nations Grand Slam and Heineken Cup glory achieved when Bath, against all odds, beat defending European champions Brive in Bordeaux in 1998.

He joined Woodward’s staff as assistant coach in June 2000 and was involved in the World Cup triumph in 2003.

However, Robinson’s spell at the helm of the national side lasted little more than two years and he stood down from his position in November 2006 after losing 13 of 22 games in the job.

