Home Sport

Football rumours: Three Premier League sides could welcome Raheem Sterling

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 7:36 am
Raheem Sterling waves (Mike Egerton/PA)
Raheem Sterling waves (Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

Three Premier League clubs are reportedly in the mix to sign Raheem Sterling if he decides to leave Manchester City. The 26-year-old England international has said he is “open” to leaving the Etihad after only starting two Premier League games this season. The Express says the forward could end up at Arsenal, Newcastle or back at Liverpool, with Real Madrid also said to be interested.

The Mirror reports Jesse Lingard is ready to leave Old Trafford to improve his chances of being selected for England ahead of next year’s World Cup. AC Milan and Barcelona are understood to be monitoring the midfielder, 28, who wants more game time than Manchester United are offering.

The opportunity to be a club’s main man might be enough to tempt Timo Werner away from Chelsea, according to the Mail. The paper cites German outlet Bild as saying Newcastle have contacted the Germany striker’s agent about a possible transfer in January.

Another potential move at the start of 2022 involves England Under-21s player Ryan Sessegnon. The Sun reports Fenerbahce are considering signing Tottenham’s 21-year-old midfielder.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski claps
Could a move from Bavaria to the north of England be in Robert Lewandowski’s future? (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Robert Lewandowski: The rumours of a Premier League move are certain to grow as Bild reports the 33-year-old Bayern Munich striker’s agent has said Manchester City are a “possible destination” for the Poland international.

Etienne Green: The English goalkeeper, 21, has been linked with a move from Saint-Etienne to Tottenham or West Ham, according to TeamTalk.

