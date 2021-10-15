Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

James Ward-Prowse suspended for Southampton’s clash with Leeds

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 10:04 am
Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse must serve a three-match suspension following his red card in the defeat at Chelsea (Michael Steele/PA)
Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse must serve a three-match suspension following his red card in the defeat at Chelsea (Michael Steele/PA)

Southampton will be without captain James Ward-Prowse when they resume their Premier League campaign at home against Leeds.

The 26-year-old is suspended following his red card in the defeat at Chelsea prior to the international break so Ibrahima Diallo is likely to get a rare start in midfield.

On-loan Chelsea forward Armando Broja will return to contention after being ineligible against his parent club, but striker Che Adams will miss out after suffering a muscle injury while on international duty with Scotland.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has not ruled out winger Raphinha, who is hoping to make his first start for Brazil against Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier in the early hours of Friday morning.

Striker Patrick Bamford (ankle) is still out and midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be monitored after withdrawing from the England squad last week due to a calf strain.

Midfielders Jack Harrison, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Crysencio Summerville are all available, but defenders Luke Ayling (knee) and Robin Koch (pelvis), who will undergo minor surgery in America, remain sidelined.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Forster, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Lyanco, Perraud, Valery, Romeu, Diallo, Redmond, Elyounoussi, Djenepo, Walcott, Tella, A. Armstrong, Long, S. Armstrong, Broja.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Dallas, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Phillips, Rodrigo, James, Raphinha, Klich, Harrison, Shackleton, Roberts, Forshaw, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Gelhardt, Drameh.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal