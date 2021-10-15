Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Graham Potter keen for Brighton to remain grounded after impressive start

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 10:05 am
Graham Potter’s Brighton have suffered just one Premier League defeat this term (David Davies/PA)
Graham Potter’s Brighton have suffered just one Premier League defeat this term (David Davies/PA)

Brighton head coach Graham Potter has warned that his side cannot afford to think they have “cracked” the Premier League following their strong start to the season.

The in-form Seagulls have soared to sixth position in the top flight after taking 14 points from a possible 21 and suffering just a single defeat so far.

Albion, who travel to bottom club Norwich on Saturday, battled relegation for much of Potter’s previous two seasons at the Amex Stadium.

The 46-year-old believes his team have benefited from greater fortune this term than last and urged his players to remain grounded regardless of results.

“We’ve only played seven matches and it’s not like we’ve been the incredibly dominant team and deserved to win all the games,” said Potter.

“The margins have been quite tight, they’ve gone in our favour this time. A lot of the time last year they didn’t.

“A lot of the performances and performance data was good last year but because we hadn’t really got the points you couldn’t turn round and say our xG (expected goals) is this or our performance data is this.

“We were down the bottom of the league and fighting relegation so you’ve just got to keep working.

“In terms of our performance level, the players have been consistent over a period of time and, as is often the case in football, sometimes you get the rub of the green and sometimes you don’t.

“You have to deal with those two sides of the coin in the same way, not think you’ve cracked it when it’s going your way and not think it’s the end of the world when it goes the opposite way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal