Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jackson Longridge hoping Livingston bounce back after ‘tough start’

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 11:16 am
Jackson Longridge is desperate for Livingston to add to their solitary win over Celtic. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jackson Longridge is desperate for Livingston to add to their solitary win over Celtic. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jackson Longridge admits Livingston need to get back to the level that allowed them to beat Celtic last month.

The Lions have lost all three matches – two in the league and one in the Premier Sports Cup – since notching their only cinch Premiership victory of the season against Ange Postecoglou’s side on September 19.

Defender Longridge is disappointed his side have been unable to build on that impressive victory, but is hopeful they can get back on track away to St Johnstone on Saturday.

He said: “The Celtic game was a massive boost for us and everyone was on a high after that but then we went to Hearts and lost. It’s been a tough start for us.

“We were looking to kick on but the two defeats before the break were a bit of a setback. We’ll be looking to bounce back this weekend and get points on the board.

“St Johnstone’s not the easiest place to go when you’re needing a win so we’ll need to be up for the battle.”

Livingston have been ravaged by injury and illness in the early months of the season, and Longridge is hoping their personnel issues are now behind them.

He said: “The international break came at a perfect time to let us regroup and get people back from injuries. Getting players back from injury helps our squad strength, so it’s been good timing.

“Injury and illnesses have dented the squad but having the break has helped us get the injured boys back and the squad is looking really strong again. There’s more competition which should drive the players on who are starting.

“You could see before that we didn’t really have any rotation with the squad because we had so many injuries that we didn’t have any fit subs. Once we’re at full strength, I feel like we’ll really push teams.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal