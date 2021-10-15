Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gethin Jones misses out as Bolton host Wigan

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 11:26 am
Bolton will be missing defender Gethin Jones against Wigan (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Bolton will be without defender Gethin Jones for the visit of local rivals Wigan in Sky Bet League One.

Right-back Jones, who was already ruled out of the game through suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season in last weekend’s defeat at Sheffield Wednesday, is undergoing treatment on an ankle knock.

Harry Brockbank is pushing for a first league appearance of the campaign and could deputise for Jones.

Wanderers boss Ian Evatt also has injury concerns regarding a couple of unnamed players.

Wigan captain Tendayi Darikwa will be available.

The defender only played in one of Zimbabwe’s World Cup qualifying games against Ghana to ensure that he could complete quarantine requirements prior to Saturday’s clash.

Latics boss Leam Richardson has named the same team for the last five league games and could make that six as Wigan look to regain top spot.

Midfielder Thelo Aasgaard is likely to need a bit longer to recover from a knee injury.

