Oscar Threlkeld available for Bradford’s clash with Bristol Rovers

Bradford have Oscar Threlkeld available for Saturday’s League Two home clash with Bristol Rovers.

Threlkeld came off at half-time during the 0-0 draw at Newport last weekend following a clash of heads, but Bantams boss Derek Adams has reported the defender is ‘OK’.

Finn Cousin-Dawson can come back into the matchday squad after returning from international duty with Northern Ireland Under-21s.

Sam Hornby (facial injury) and skipper Niall Canavan (muscle strain) continue their recoveries.

Bristol Rovers look set to be without Junior Brown.

The defender was forced to withdraw in the first half of last Saturday’s 3-0 win over Carlisle due to a rib issue, and boss Joey Barton has said the next two games will probably come too soon for him to feature.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement for Sam Finley, who missed the Carlisle match with an injury.

Alfie Kilgour is available again having served a suspension.