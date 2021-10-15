Jack Lankester facing late fitness test as Cambridge prepare for Ipswich clash

Cambridge midfielder Jack Lankester will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One meeting with his former club Ipswich.

The 21-year-old, who joined the U’s from the Tractor Boys in the summer, picked up a knock in training.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner has no other selection concerns.

Veteran midfielder Wes Hoolahan, who spent a decade at Norwich, could face his old club’s fiercest rivals after recovering from knee and chest injuries.

Bersant Celina could return for Ipswich.

The playmaker missed last weekend’s victory over Shrewsbury because he was on international duty with Kosovo.

Conor Chaplin took his chance to shine in Celina’s absence, scoring the opening goal, and manager Paul Cook must decide whether to reward him with another start.

Left-back Hayden Coulson (thigh) is close to a return but Christian Walton (hip) and Jon Nolan (knee) remain sidelined.