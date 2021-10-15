Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard distances himself from Newcastle job

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 11:56 am
Rangers manager Steve Gerrard has backed Steve Bruce amid Newcastle speculation (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Steven Gerrard is looking forward to Steve Bruce reaching the 1000th game of his managerial career as he distanced himself from Newcastle speculation.

Pressure on Toon boss Bruce has increased since the club’s Saudi Arabian-funded takeover with Rangers manager Gerrard mentioned among several others as a possible replacement.

While Newcastle, second bottom in the Premier League, get set to play Tottenham on Sunday, Gerrard’s cinch Premiership leaders are preparing for the visit of second-placed Hearts on Saturday.

Asked about being linked with the Magpies, the Gers boss, who is waiting on striker Kemar Roofe coming back from international duty with Jamaica, said: “I don’t really react or get involved in any kind of speculation.

“Especially when there is someone who I have the utmost respect for sitting in that job that the speculation is about.

“For me, I am in a very big job here that I am fully focused on and we have a top-of-the-table clash at the weekend and it is a game I am very much looking forward to.

“But I certainly have one eye on Newcastle in terms of Brucie getting his 1000th game, a great character of the game, someone whom I have a personal relationship with and the utmost respect for.

“I am looking forward to seeing him getting his 1000th game, I think it is a massive achievement so congratulations to him at the weekend.”

Asked if he had any sympathy for Bruce, the former Liverpool and England captain said: “I think the character that Steve Bruce is, I don’t think he would want anyone to have sympathy for him or feel sorry for him.

“I wouldn’t like people to be speculating about my job so I certainly won’t be getting involved in speculation towards his.

“I think it is interesting what is happening at Newcastle, if anyone deserves a break it’s the Geordie fans so I am sure the excitement levels are very high down on the Toon.

“And obviously everyone connected with the game is looking in with interest to see how that develops but from a personal point of view I don’t really get involved in speculation and I wish Steve Bruce all the best.”

Roofe is on his way back to Glasgow after playing for Jamaica in a World Cup qualifier against Honduras but too late to take part in training on Friday.

Gerrard said: “Kemar Roofe is in transit, we have obviously spoken to him and we are hoping to have him available for tomorrow but he will certainly miss today’s session because he is still travelling back.

“But we have the medical team waiting for him later on who will look after him, assess him and make sure he is ready for tomorrow’s game. Last time we had contact with him he was feeling okay.”

Rangers are one point clear of Robbie Neilson’s side – who are unbeaten on their return to the Premiership, after being demoted when the league was called off early in 2020 due to Covid – and Gerrard is glad to see them back.

He said: “First and foremost if you love the game and love football like I do, I am very pleased to see Hearts back in the top league because I thought they were very unfairly treated during the Covid days.

“Robbie has done a fantastic job. They have got a good team, good players and they have recruited very well.

“But this is a game about us and my focus has been on us, we are on the back of a really top result just before the international break (against Hibernian) and we are going to look to put some distance between us and Hearts come Saturday afternoon.”

