Russell Martin has full squad to choose from as Swansea face Cardiff

Swansea boss Russell Martin has had a major triple fitness boost ahead of Sunday’s South Wales derby with Cardiff.

Defender Ryan Bennett and striker Michael Obafemi are both available after missing the last four games.

Midfielder Olivier Ntcham has recovered from the hamstring injury which kept him out of the pre-international break draw at Derby.

Ethan Laird and Ryan Manning have also shaken off knocks and Martin has a full squad to choose from for the first time since his arrival in August.

Cardiff captain Sean Morrison is set to return after a thigh strain.

The central defender missed the 1-0 home defeat to Reading before the international break, a fifth successive loss which piled the pressure further on manager Mick McCarthy.

Kieffer Moore was left with blurred vision after being struck in the eye during Wales’ World Cup qualifying victory in Estonia on Monday, but the targetman has been declared fit.

Wales Under-21 midfielder Sam Bowen is also available after illness, but wing-back Tom Sang (toe) misses out again.