Keith Curle has decisions to make before Oldham face Stevenage

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 1:04 pm
Former Everton youngster Hallam Hope is looking to impress for Oldham (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Oldham manager Keith Curle will consider whether to recall striker Hallam Hope for the visit of Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two.

The former Everton youngster, who is yet to score since joining Latics in the summer, was left out of the starting line-up for last week’s draw at Mansfield.

Midfielder Harry Vaughan is back in contention after international duty.

The 17-year-old missed the trip to Field Mill after earning his first call-up for Republic of Ireland Under-19s.

Stevenage are likely to name an unchanged squad for the trip to Boundary Park.

Manager Alex Revell has no new injury concerns but remains without a handful of key players.

Brad Barry, Charlie Carter, Chris Lines, Arthur Read and James Daly have all missed games in recent weeks.

Revell has said none of his sidelined players are yet ready to return.

