Nicky Clark confident Premiership goals will start flowing for Dundee United

Dundee United striker Nicky Clark is confident that his first cinch Premiership goal is on the way.

The 30-year-old has scored in Premier Sports Cup games against Elgin City and Ayr United this season but has yet to get off the mark in seven league matches.

Ahead of the trip to Hibernian, Clark remained upbeat and said: “I missed a chance against Ross County and I was frustrated.

“I probably should have got a goal five or 10 minutes into the second half, it was a great chance with a header.

“You’ve seen with my reaction, I was raging that I never at least managed to hit the target.

“Lucky enough for me, it didn’t matter, we managed to win the game 1-0 but I am sure on another day I would put that away no problem.

“I love scoring goals. I am not worried about it at all, I am sure it will come soon.

“I don’t care how it goes in, if it hits my backside or deflection or whatever, I will take it.

“I am not worried about it, I am sure it is something that will come sooner rather than later and I am sure once I get one, a lot more will follow.”

United will leapfrog third-placed Hibs with a win at Easter Road and Clark concedes that is a “massive” incentive for Tam Courts’ side, who lost 3-1 at home to the Hibees in the Premier Sports Cup tie at Tannadice last month.

He said: “That’s our aim. We are going down there to get the three points.

“We know it will be tough. We obviously played them in the cup recently and performance-wise we can take a lot of positives out of that, especially in the second half.

“We played some good football and if on another night the decisions had gone our way it might have been a different result.

“So we will take the confidence from the second half of that into Saturday and hopefully get the result.”