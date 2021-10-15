Ryan Bowman not ready to return for Shrewsbury against MK Dons

Shrewsbury striker Ryan Bowman has returned to training after last weekend’s heart scare but will not be involved against MK Dons.

The 29-year-old came off with palpitations against Ipswich and was rushed to hospital but after further testing and assessment with a cardiology specialist, Bowman rejoined his team-mates on Thursday but will not feature at the weekend.

Late calls will be made on the fitness of defender Aaron Pierre (Achilles) and wing-back Josh Daniels (ankle).

Defender George Nurse could come back into contention after missing the last two matches with a knock but midfielder Josh Vela is out for another week or so with a knee problem.

MK Dons manager Liam Manning has a few minor knocks to take into consideration.

However, he believes he will have virtually a full-strength squad available.

Striker Troy Parrott returned from international duty with the Republic of Ireland and is set to start.

Peter Kioso looks set to keep his place at right wing-back.