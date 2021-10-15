Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Bowman not ready to return for Shrewsbury against MK Dons

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 2:44 pm
Ryan Bowman has returned to training after a heart scare (Mark Kerton/PA)
Shrewsbury striker Ryan Bowman has returned to training after last weekend’s heart scare but will not be involved against MK Dons.

The 29-year-old came off with palpitations against Ipswich and was rushed to hospital but after further testing and assessment with a cardiology specialist, Bowman rejoined his team-mates on Thursday but will not feature at the weekend.

Late calls will be made on the fitness of defender Aaron Pierre (Achilles) and wing-back Josh Daniels (ankle).

Defender George Nurse could come back into contention after missing the last two matches with a knock but midfielder Josh Vela is out for another week or so with a knee problem.

MK Dons manager Liam Manning has a few minor knocks to take into consideration.

However, he believes he will have virtually a full-strength squad available.

Striker Troy Parrott returned from international duty with the Republic of Ireland and is set to start.

Peter Kioso looks set to keep his place at right wing-back.

