Brentford missing Shandon Baptiste for west London derby with Chelsea

Brentford are without Shandon Baptiste for their first Premier League clash with west London neighbours Chelsea.

Grenada midfielder Baptiste dislocated his shoulder during the Bees’ 2-1 victory at West Ham before the international break.

Kristoffer Ajer and Vitaly Janelt should be available after missing the West Ham win through injury, while Ethan Pinnock has recovered from the knock which forced him out of international duty with Jamaica.

Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger will miss out for Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel’s defence stretched after the international break.

Silva was only due back in England on Friday afternoon, while Rudiger has picked up a back injury.

Reece James, N’Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku are all fit, but Hakim Ziyech is unlikely to feature after suffering headaches and Christian Pulisic has continued ankle trouble.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Toney, Mbeumo, Fernandez, Thompson, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Jorgensen, Roerslev.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Kante, Saul, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku, Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Chilwell, Sarr.