Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mathias Normann and Todd Cantwell return as Norwich injury problems ease

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 3:14 pm
Norwich midfielder Mathias Normann has been managing a minor abdominal issue (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich midfielder Mathias Normann has been managing a minor abdominal issue (Joe Giddens/PA)

Norwich expect to have defensive midfielder Mathias Normann available for the Premier League match against Brighton at Carrow Road.

Normann did not join up with Norway during the international break to continue treatment for a minor abdominal issue, while Kosovo forward Milot Rashica (knee) should also feature.

Midfielder Todd Cantwell (Achilles) is available again along with Poland winger Przemyslaw Placheta after recovering from a pre-season coronavirus infection, while full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) continues his own rehabilitation and defender Christoph Zimmermann may need ankle surgery.

Brighton trio Yves Bissouma, Enock Mwepu and Adam Webster are all in contention to return to action having resumed training.

Midfielders Bissouma and Mwepu have not featured since Albion’s win over Leicester on September 19 due to knee and groin problems respectively, while defender Webster suffered a hamstring issue at Brentford the previous weekend.

Forward Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Steven Alzate (ankle) are facing long spells on the sidelines after requiring surgery, having each been forced off in the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on September 27.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Kabak, Williams, Normann, Cantwell, Gilmour, Pukki, Sargent, Gunn, Giannoulis, Omobamidele, Rupp, Lees-Melou, McLean, Dowell, Rashica, Tzolis, Idah, Placheta.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Cucurella, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Veltman, Webster, Lamptey, Roberts, Gross, Lallana, Bissouma, Mwepu, Richards, Moder, Mac Allister, March, Trossard, Maupay, Connolly, Locadia, Sarmiento.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]