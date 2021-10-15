Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Danny Rose set to return for Northampton after suspension

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 3:14 pm
Danny Rose could feature for Northampton for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Mansfield on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Danny Rose could feature for Northampton in their Sky Bet League Two clash with Mansfield on Saturday.

The striker is available again after serving a one-match ban for accumulated yellow cards.

Northampton could have Michael Harriman back in contention after he was ruled out of the 2-1 defeat at Hartlepool through injury.

Dominic Revan could also return from injury for the match, while Jon Guthrie still continues to be managed during his recovery from Covid-19.

Mansfield’s injury crisis shows no signs of easing, with Oli Hawkins and George Maris doubts for the trip to Sixfields.

The pair were both substituted with injuries in the goalless draw with Oldham on Saturday, but Farrend Rawson will be available after serving a one-match ban at the weekend.

Defenders Kellan Gordon, James Perch, George Cooper and Richard Nartey are also out with injuries.

Midfielder Stephen Quinn and forward Tyrese Sinclair are suspended for the game, with midfielder Ryan Stirk also sidelined.

