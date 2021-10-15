Danny Rose set to return for Northampton after suspension

Danny Rose could feature for Northampton in their Sky Bet League Two clash with Mansfield on Saturday.

The striker is available again after serving a one-match ban for accumulated yellow cards.

Northampton could have Michael Harriman back in contention after he was ruled out of the 2-1 defeat at Hartlepool through injury.

Dominic Revan could also return from injury for the match, while Jon Guthrie still continues to be managed during his recovery from Covid-19.

Mansfield’s injury crisis shows no signs of easing, with Oli Hawkins and George Maris doubts for the trip to Sixfields.

The pair were both substituted with injuries in the goalless draw with Oldham on Saturday, but Farrend Rawson will be available after serving a one-match ban at the weekend.

Defenders Kellan Gordon, James Perch, George Cooper and Richard Nartey are also out with injuries.

Midfielder Stephen Quinn and forward Tyrese Sinclair are suspended for the game, with midfielder Ryan Stirk also sidelined.