Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Fulham welcome back long-term absentee Tom Cairney for derby with QPR

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 3:36 pm
Fulham have Tom Cairney available for the first time in almost a year (Nick Potts/PA)
Fulham have Tom Cairney available for the first time in almost a year (Nick Potts/PA)

Fulham have Tom Cairney available for the first time in almost a year for their west London derby against QPR.

Cairney has been out with a knee injury since December 19 2020 and has undergone extensive rehabilitation but manager Marco Silva has confirmed the midfielder will be involved this weekend.

Fabio Carvalho was expected to be available for a return to action after the international break and could also be included against QPR.

However, Terence Kongolo and Kenny Tete may be absent again as they recover from long-term injury problems.

QPR will have to assess three players ahead of the short trip to Craven Cottage.

Andre Gray has been on international duty with Jamaica and was only due to return to the training ground on Friday so is unlikely to feature.

Sam McCallum and Lee Wallace also look set to be missing as they battle back from hamstring problems.

Midfield duo Sam Field and Charlie Owens, neither of whom have played yet this season, will again sit the match out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal