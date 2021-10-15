Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Newell believes Hibs need to set tone and bounce back from defeat

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 3:40 pm
Joe Newell is looking to bounce back (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell believes they need to set the tone for the rest of the season by bouncing back from their first league defeat.

Hibs were frustrated to lose their unbeaten record against Rangers before the international break, after leading comfortably until Ryan Porteous was sent off.

They held out for long periods with 10 men before going down to a 2-1 defeat as they missed out on the chance to go top of the cinch Premiership.

With top two Rangers and Hearts meeting at Ibrox this Saturday, Hibs have a chance to regain some ground on at least one of the teams above them.

They face a tough task at Easter Road against a Dundee United team who are only one point behind Hibs in fifth place in the table.

Newell said: “The two-week break after a loss is not nice, you want to get straight back out there.

“We just want to get back to how we have been playing, because we have been doing really well, and hopefully get back to winning ways.

“If we get three points on Saturday it will show where we are at as a side and our intentions for the season as a whole really.”

