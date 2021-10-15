Joe Newell believes Hibs need to set tone and bounce back from defeat

Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell believes they need to set the tone for the rest of the season by bouncing back from their first league defeat.

Hibs were frustrated to lose their unbeaten record against Rangers before the international break, after leading comfortably until Ryan Porteous was sent off.

They held out for long periods with 10 men before going down to a 2-1 defeat as they missed out on the chance to go top of the cinch Premiership.

With top two Rangers and Hearts meeting at Ibrox this Saturday, Hibs have a chance to regain some ground on at least one of the teams above them.

They face a tough task at Easter Road against a Dundee United team who are only one point behind Hibs in fifth place in the table.

Newell said: “The two-week break after a loss is not nice, you want to get straight back out there.

“We just want to get back to how we have been playing, because we have been doing really well, and hopefully get back to winning ways.

“If we get three points on Saturday it will show where we are at as a side and our intentions for the season as a whole really.”