Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Leicester defender Jonny Evans could return from injury to face old club Man Utd

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 3:44 pm
Jonny Evans could return for Leicester against his old club Manchester United on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jonny Evans could return for Leicester against his old club Manchester United on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leicester defender Jonny Evans is in contention to face his old club Manchester United on Saturday.

A foot injury has kept the Northern Irishman sidelined since the Carabao Cup win over Millwall on September 22, but Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers could recall him against the Red Devils.

Fellow centre-back Jannik Vestergaard is being assessed after suffering a minor injury on international duty with Denmark, but striker Kelechi Iheanacho was “100 per cent fit” after an injury scare while away with Nigeria.

Rodgers said James Justin’s recovery from a knee injury was going well and indicated he could be back in the main training group around the time of the next international break. Wesley Fofana (broken leg) is still sidelined.

Marcus Rashford will return to United’s squad and could make his first appearance of the season after recovering from shoulder surgery.

Harry Maguire returned to training this week as he recovers from a calf injury, but is not expected to be risked by boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly both available.

Fellow centre-back Raphael Varane (groin) is out for several weeks, while Fred and Edinson Cavani are unlikely to feature after international duty.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Soyuncu, Amartey, Vestergaard, Evans, Pereira, Bertrand, Castagne, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Vardy, Iheanacho, Daka, Lookman, Perez.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Van De Beek, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo, Bailly, Dalot, Matic, Mata, Lingard, Greenwood, Martial, Telles, Elanga, Jones.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]