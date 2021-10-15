Leicester defender Jonny Evans could return from injury to face old club Man Utd

Leicester defender Jonny Evans is in contention to face his old club Manchester United on Saturday.

A foot injury has kept the Northern Irishman sidelined since the Carabao Cup win over Millwall on September 22, but Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers could recall him against the Red Devils.

Fellow centre-back Jannik Vestergaard is being assessed after suffering a minor injury on international duty with Denmark, but striker Kelechi Iheanacho was “100 per cent fit” after an injury scare while away with Nigeria.

Rodgers said James Justin’s recovery from a knee injury was going well and indicated he could be back in the main training group around the time of the next international break. Wesley Fofana (broken leg) is still sidelined.

Marcus Rashford will return to United’s squad and could make his first appearance of the season after recovering from shoulder surgery.

Harry Maguire returned to training this week as he recovers from a calf injury, but is not expected to be risked by boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly both available.

Fellow centre-back Raphael Varane (groin) is out for several weeks, while Fred and Edinson Cavani are unlikely to feature after international duty.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Soyuncu, Amartey, Vestergaard, Evans, Pereira, Bertrand, Castagne, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Vardy, Iheanacho, Daka, Lookman, Perez.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Van De Beek, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo, Bailly, Dalot, Matic, Mata, Lingard, Greenwood, Martial, Telles, Elanga, Jones.