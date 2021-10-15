Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has key trio available for 1,000th game as a manager

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 3:56 pm
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce will take charge of his 1,000th match as a manager (Tim Goode/PA)
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce will take charge of his 1,000th match as a manager (Tim Goode/PA)

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will have Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey and Callum Wilson available for his 1,000th game as a manager when Tottenham head for St James’ Park on Sunday.

After a turbulent week during which his own future has been the subject of intense speculation, Bruce will be able to call upon skipper Lascelles, who has missed the last two games, and striker Wilson, who has sat out the last four, both with thigh injuries.

Midfielder Shelvey, who has been out since the opening game of the season with a calf problem, is also fit, leaving only keeper Martin Dubravka (foot) and defender Paul Dummett (calf) on the sidelines.

Tottenham quartet Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero, Davinson Sanchez and Emerson Royal, like the Magpies’ Miguel Almiron, could be involved following their return from World Cup qualifiers in South America.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has hinted that some of his other players have returned from international duty with injuries.

Steven Bergwijn could be involved after he returned to training following a lengthy absence with an ankle issue.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Woodman, Gillespie, Manquillo, Krafth, Lewis, Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez, Schar, Shelvey, Hayden, Ritchie, S. Longstaff, Willock, Hendrick, Murphy, Fraser, Anderson, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Doherty, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Tanganga, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Alli, Lo Celso, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son, Scarlett.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal