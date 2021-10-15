Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Smith wants to see brave Hearts in top of the table clash at Ibrox

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 4:06 pm
Michael Smith is in confident mood ahead of Hearts’ trip to Ibrox. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Michael Smith believes Hearts must take a bold approach if they are to win Saturday’s top-of-the-table showdown with Rangers at Ibrox.

The Tynecastle side have not won in Govan for more than seven years and have suffered some heavy defeats in recent seasons.

With the chance to leapfrog their hosts at the top of the cinch Premiership if they emerge victorious, Smith is adamant his team must try to take the game to Rangers rather than sit back and soak up pressure.

He said: “A lot of teams go to places like Ibrox and just lie down, but we’re not going to do that. We’re going to give it a right go and see where it takes us.

“To come away with a result from there, you’ve got to give it a go. You can’t just sit back and take the pressure. We’ve got to be organised but we’ve also got to play football and take chances.”

Smith, who is in his fifth season at Hearts, believes the current squad is the strongest he has been involved with at Tynecastle. He is optimistic about their chances of maintaining their strong start to the campaign this weekend.

He said: “We’ve had a great start to the season and we’re unbeaten. I don’t think we can be anything other than confident. Over the past few years in Glasgow we haven’t been good enough, but hopefully we can go there and challenge.

“No one expected us to be unbeaten after this number of games. We know we have quality in the squad, so why can’t we continue it?”

Smith has been operating as right-wing-back in Hearts’ 3-4-3 formation this term, linking well with right-sided attacker Barrie McKay and also being given the freedom to drift into a central areas.

He said: “I enjoy this role. Me and Barrie have a good relationship on the right at the minute. He knows if I go inside, he’ll go wide. It’s working well.

“The gaffer trusts me to do it. It’s hard work but with the amount of possession we’re getting at the minute it’s easier for me to stay high up the pitch and I end up spending a lot of my time at centre-mid.

“Whoever has played behind me (on the right of defence) has done well and backed me up.”

Smith has declared himself fully fit for the trip to Ibrox after withdrawing from the Northern Ireland squad for their double-header away to Switzerland and Bulgaria over the past week.

The 33-year-old said: “I’m fine. I just needed a little break because I was picking up little niggly injuries here and there.

“I spoke to the gaffer and the Northern Ireland manager about it and decided to take that trip off. It was a big trip so it was a hard decision for me but I think in the long run it will benefit me.”

