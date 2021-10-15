Scott Malone and George Saville both doubtful as Millwall host Luton

Millwall pair Scott Malone and George Saville are both injury doubts for the home game against Luton.

Defender Malone missed the win at Barnsley before the international break due to a thigh injury, while Saville (knee) missed Northern Ireland’s midweek defeat in Bulgaria and will also be assessed.

Forward Mason Bennett is closing in on his return from a back injury and winger Connor Mahoney (hamstring) could be pushing for a recall.

The Lions, up to 11th in the table, are bidding to extend their unbeaten league run to eight matches.

Luton boss Nathan Jones has no new injury concerns and almost a full-strength squad to choose from.

Midfielder Alan Campbell (ankle) and forward Admiral Muskwe (hamstring) could both return to contention.

Tom Lockyer has recovered from the injury that forced him to withdraw from Wales’ squad and Fred Onyedinma (ankle) is also available.

Jones will continue to assess midfielder Dan Potts and striker Danny Hylton, who has been struggling with a knee injury.