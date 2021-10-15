Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scott Malone and George Saville both doubtful as Millwall host Luton

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 4:08 pm
Millwall’s George Saville is hoping to recover from a knee injury in time to face Luton (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Millwall pair Scott Malone and George Saville are both injury doubts for the home game against Luton.

Defender Malone missed the win at Barnsley before the international break due to a thigh injury, while Saville (knee) missed Northern Ireland’s midweek defeat in Bulgaria and will also be assessed.

Forward Mason Bennett is closing in on his return from a back injury and winger Connor Mahoney (hamstring) could be pushing for a recall.

The Lions, up to 11th in the table, are bidding to extend their unbeaten league run to eight matches.

Luton boss Nathan Jones has no new injury concerns and almost a full-strength squad to choose from.

Midfielder Alan Campbell (ankle) and forward Admiral Muskwe (hamstring) could both return to contention.

Tom Lockyer has recovered from the injury that forced him to withdraw from Wales’ squad and Fred Onyedinma (ankle) is also available.

Jones will continue to assess midfielder Dan Potts and striker Danny Hylton, who has been struggling with a knee injury.

