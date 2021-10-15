Harry Paton happy keeping it in the family with brother Ben at Ross County

Harry Paton admits it has been amazing playing alongside his brother for Ross County.

Now he hopes they can get together in midfield as well as recording that elusive first league win of the season.

Ben Paton joined Harry in Dingwall in the summer after leaving Blackburn, but injuries to Connor Randall and Jake Vokins meant the newcomer has been forced to fit in at full-back rather than his preferred position.

Older brother Harry has enjoyed having the sibling rivalry and support and now wants to step things up as County prepare to host St Mirren in the cinch Premiership.

“It’s been great,” Harry said. “Jake was out so he had to fill in at left-back and did a great job there.

“It would be great to get him in the middle, I know what he can do in there, and if I get the chance to play with him in there, I think we would be a good team in there.

“When we were younger we were always playing and training together, and it was a dream of ours to make it to the top level of football.

“To be on the same team, playing and training every week, is actually amazing.

“If I have a bad game for example he is there to help me settle and push me again in training.

“And it’s a bit of rivalry as well, even in training when we were doing finishing, seeing who scores the most goals.”

County are looking to take advantage of consecutive home games against Saints and Livingston before they travel to current bottom club Dundee.

The 23-year-old Canadian midfielder said: “We have been really unlucky, playing some food football, but we have been building an improving a lot over the season.

“We have played the top six of last year. We want to be competing with those teams and I think we did, we were unlucky.

“But now we have to prove we can beat these teams, and play good football and score goals.”