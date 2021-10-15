Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ashley Nadesan back from ban as Crawley host Sutton

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 5:01 pm
Ashley Nadesan, left, is available again after suspension (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ashley Nadesan, left, is available again after suspension (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ashley Nadesan returns from suspension for Crawley’s Sky Bet League Two clash against Sutton.

Nadesan has been unavailable since he was sent off in the second half of his side’s 2-2 draw against Harrogate on September 21.

Elsewhere, there are no fresh injury concerns for manager John Yems.

Crawley, who won 1-0 at Rochdale last weekend, head into Saturday’s fixture ninth in the table.

Jonathan Barden could return for Sutton’s trip to the People’s Pension Stadium.

The defender has not played since September following a hamstring injury.

On-loan Millwall striker Isaac Olaofe will be hopeful of making his second start for the club after he scored in Sutton’s 2-0 win at Portsmouth in the Football League Trophy on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Brad House is not expected to be available for the visitors.

