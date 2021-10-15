George Marsh ruled out for AFC Wimbledon with broken foot

AFC Wimbledon will be without midfielder George Marsh for their home game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Marsh has broken a bone in his foot and could be sidelined for six weeks, while Ollie Palmer has had a setback in his recovery from a calf strain.

Defender Will Nightingale has been ruled out for several weeks after slipping in training and damaging ankle ligaments.

Head coach Mark Robinson is hoping defender Nesta Guinness-Walker (knock), midfielder Luke McCormick (illness) and forward Aaron Pressley (thigh) will be available.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore will be without defenders Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson, who both sustained muscle injuries in last week’s home win against Bolton.

Gibson, on loan from Everton, made his league debut for the club against Bolton, but was withdrawn at half-time.

George Byers and Massimo Luongo also remain sidelined with their own muscle injuries.

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Farrell-Peacock, on loan from Burnley, is back in contention following international duty.