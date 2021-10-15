Paul Smyth and Tom James back for Leyton Orient

Paul Smyth can return for Leyton Orient’s League Two clash against Walsall.

The Northern Ireland forward is available again after international duty.

Tom James will also be available in another boost to Kenny Jackett.

The Welsh defender can return after suspension.

Walsall forward Conor Wilkinson should be fit enough to start in his first return to his former club.

Wilkinson made his first appearance after an eight-game absence last weekend, scoring a late winner in Walsall’s 2-1 victory over Salford.

Now the 26-year-old will hope to force his way into the starting line-up, on his first return to Orient after ending his two-season spell in the summer.

The Saddlers go into the game 19th in the table after just three wins in their opening 11 games, with Orient five points better off and sitting in the play-off places.