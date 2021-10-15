Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Paul Smyth and Tom James back for Leyton Orient

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 5:12 pm
Paul Smyth returns for Leyton Orient after international duty (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Paul Smyth returns for Leyton Orient after international duty (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Paul Smyth can return for Leyton Orient’s League Two clash against Walsall.

The Northern Ireland forward is available again after international duty.

Tom James will also be available in another boost to Kenny Jackett.

The Welsh defender can return after suspension.

Walsall forward Conor Wilkinson should be fit enough to start in his first return to his former club.

Wilkinson made his first appearance after an eight-game absence last weekend, scoring a late winner in Walsall’s 2-1 victory over Salford.

Now the 26-year-old will hope to force his way into the starting line-up, on his first return to Orient after ending his two-season spell in the summer.

The Saddlers go into the game 19th in the table after just three wins in their opening 11 games, with Orient five points better off and sitting in the play-off places.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal