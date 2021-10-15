St Johnstone set to be without Ali Crawford for Livingston clash

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is set to be without Ali Crawford against Livingston after the midfielder picked up a groin injury against Dundee before the international break.



Liam Gordon is likely to be the only other absentee, although the defender is back training and could return next weekend after being sidelined since August.



Murray Davidson, Cammy MacPherson and Craig Bryson all recently returned to contention following their injury issues.

Livingston boss David Martindale will be missing attacker Andrew Shinnie, who is likely to be out until next month with an ankle problem sustained in the defeat by St Mirren last time out.

Adam Lewis is out long term after undergoing surgery on a foot injury, while back-up goalkeeper Daniel Barden is unavailable due to personal reasons.

Scott Pittman, Keaghan Jacobs, Craig Sibbald, Tom Parkes and Jaze Kabia have all returned to training after their recent lay-offs and are pushing for involvement this weekend.