Zak Rudden and Brian Graham lead Partick Thistle to thumping victory at Hamilton By Press Association October 15, 2021, 9:46 pm Zak Rudden scored twice as Partick Thistle demolished Hamilton (Ian Rutherford/PA) Zak Rudden and Brian Graham both scored twice as Partick Thistle demolished Hamilton 6-1 in the cinch Championship. Rudden opened the scoring for the visitors to New Douglas Park from a corner after just seven minutes. Graham added a second with 52 minutes gone before Rudden secured his double moments later. Scott Tiffoney made it four following a neat one-two with Graham shortly after the hour mark. Connor Murray scored the Jags' fifth with 71 minutes on the clock before Graham netted his second to complete a comprehensive win. David Moyo scored a consolation for the hosts in the closing moments. Partick move above Raith Rovers and Arbroath into third, with the Accies remaining in eighth.