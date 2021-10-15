Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thomas O’Connor brace helps Burton to win over Morecambe

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 9:54 pm
Thomas O’Connor (hidden) scored twice for Burton (PA)
Two goals from Thomas O’Connor and one from Conor Shaughnessy saw Burton to a 3-2 win over Morecambe in a pulsating game at the Pirelli Stadium.

In a breathless opening to the game Morecambe went ahead when Liam Gibson fired into the roof of the net from a loose ball in the Albion penalty area after three minutes.

The Burton response was almost immediate, midfielder O’Connor credited with the goal when his corner to the near post was missed by Adam Phillips and that was enough to deceive Morecambe keeper Kyle Letheren who watched it bounce off him and into the net.

The Burton turnaround was complete on the quarter of an hour mark when Lucas Akins ran onto a throw-in from Tom Hamer and delivered the perfect cross for Shaughnessy to thump home a header.

O’Connor’s second, a superb left-footed curler from 20 yards, just four minutes into the second half gave Albion daylight and the young Irishman twice went close to completing a first senior hat-trick in an entertaining second half.

Cole Stockton’s header halved the arrears with the final touch of the game as a throw-in was helped into the box.

