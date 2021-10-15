Leaders Kelty Hearts battle back to beat Edinburgh City By Press Association October 15, 2021, 10:12 pm Kelty Hearts picked up another win (Peter Byrne/PA) Leaders Kelty Hearts maintained their unbeaten start to the season after coming from behind to win 3-2 at Edinburgh City in cinch Scottish League Two. The league new boys fell behind to a cool 16th-minute finish from Edinburgh’s Ouzy See but were in front at the break through Nathan Austin and a brilliant Michael Tidser free-kick. Austin grabbed Kelty’s third to increase their lead shortly after the interval, and despite late pressure Edinburgh’s second from Innes Murray two minutes from time came too late to alter the outcome. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Elgin City focused on Albion Rovers rather than televised Scottish Cup clash with Bankies, says boss Gavin Price Quality players on way back for Elgin City as side aim to build upon positives Luke Molyneux nets late winner as Hartlepool fight back to beat Northampton THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Are Mike Blair’s new Edinburgh a sign that Gregor Townsend has already rejected the Lions’ style?