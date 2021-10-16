Everton sack manager Willie Kirk after slow start to season

Everton have parted company with boss Willie Kirk.

The Scot was appointed manager in December 2018 and guided Everton to the 2020 FA Cup final, where they were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City.

“Everton can confirm that Willie Kirk has left his position as manager of the club’s women’s team,” a club statement read.

🔵 | Everton can confirm that Willie Kirk has left his position as manager of the Club’s Women’s team. We would like to thank Willie for his service and wish him well for the future. — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) October 16, 2021

“The club would like to thank Willie for his service and wish him well for the future.

“Willie was appointed in December 2018 and has played a key role in the progress of our women’s team and structure, making the club more competitive in the Barclays FA WSL and reaching the 2020 FA Cup final.

“Everton is aiming to have a new manager in post ahead of the club’s next match away to Leicester City in the Continental Cup on 3 November.”

Kirk oversaw sixth and fifth-placed finishes in the Women’s Super League during his two full seasons in charge on Merseyside.

Everton are currently eighth in the WSL with two wins and three defeats from five games.

🔵 | Willie Kirk has made the following statement after leaving his position as manager of Everton Women. — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) October 16, 2021

Kirk said: “I am thankful to the club for the opportunity that they gave me three years ago. During that time, we have made tremendous progress both on and off the pitch and I leave the club in a better place.

“Without a doubt, the highlight was the FA Cup final less than a year ago, a memory that will stay with me forever.

“Unfortunately, this season has not started the way we anticipated, due to a very tough opening fixture list and the re-building of a squad with eight new players.

“I have no doubt the talented squad that I leave behind can go on to have a very bright future.”