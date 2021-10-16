Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Eight seasons in the making – Sadio Mane reaches 100 Premier League goals

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 12:52 pm
Sadio Mane scored against Watford (Tess Derry/PA)
Sadio Mane scored against Watford (Tess Derry/PA)

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored his 100th Premier League goal against Watford.

It came just a month after team-mate Mohamed Salah became the 30th player to bring up his century of league strikes.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at Mane’s journey to three figures.

A slow burner

Sadio Mane playing for Southampton
Sadio Mane scored 21 goals in two seasons at Southampton (Chris Ison/PA)

It has taken eight seasons for Mane to make it to a century – unlike Salah who achieved it in half the time – but he did not have the explosive impact of his team-mate nor the star quality around him early on. Arriving at Southampton from RB Leipzig as a 22-year-old there were still elements of his game which were quite raw but 21 goals in 67 appearances were enough to convince Liverpool. Despite the step up the Senegal international has still only scored 20-plus league goals in one campaign (2018-19). He does not take free-kicks or penalties, however, so all his goals are from open play.

In good company

Mane’s strike-rate of a goal every 2.3 matches (100 in 237) might appear low alongside some of his contemporaries in the modern game but it compares to that of Didier Drogba (104 in 254) over a similar length of time and is not that much worse than Romelu Lukaku’s first spell in English football (114 in 254). By comparison, he comes – unsurprisingly – behind Salah (1.6) but ahead of fellow Liverpool forwards Roberto Firmino (3.2) and Diogo Jota (3.3).

African treble

Didier Drogba (left) and Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane (right) and Didier Drogba (left), who reached the landmark in 2012 (Rebecca Naden/Michael Regan/PA)

Mane has become only the third African player to reach 100 Premier League goals. Former Ivory Coast striker Drogba was the first to the landmark in March 2012. It took nine-and-a-half years for him to be joined by another player from the continent, with Salah bringing up his century against Leeds on September 12.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal