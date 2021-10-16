Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nuno Espirito Santo reflects on a ‘hard’ start to life at Tottenham

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 1:21 pm Updated: October 16, 2021, 1:40 pm
Nuno Espirito Santo admits his first few months at Tottenham have been a struggle (Nigel French/PA)
Nuno Espirito Santo admits it has been a tough first 100 days in charge of Tottenham.

The Portuguese reached the milestone on Friday and has had plenty of challenges since taking over from Jose Mourinho in the summer.

He has had to deal with Harry Kane’s transfer saga, players breaking Premier League rules to go on international duty, injuries and a run of defeats that saw him come under early pressure.

Nuno’s plans for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Newcastle were then
plunged into chaos after it was revealed that two players had tested positive for coronavirus.

He said: “When I joined I didn’t know what to expect. I live day-by-day. I can say it has been a hard 100 days, good moments, bad moments, this is part of the job.

“I had very happy days, I had some not so happy days but this is life, this is football, this is what everybody has to be ready for.”

Nuno’s next challenge will be going to Newcastle for the first game since the Magpies’ £305million takeover was completed – a deal which has changed the mood at the club.

Boss Steve Bruce is still in position, despite heavy speculation he would lose his job, and will take charge of his 1,000th game.

Former Wolves boss Nuno said: “I’ve known Bruce a long time. We played against each other, we were both in the Championship, so we go a long way back.

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Nuno Espirito Santo (right) and Steve Bruce (centre) on the touchline at Newcastle v Wolves last season (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I have huge respect. I know him. And to achieve 1,000 games is extraordinary. I have to congratulate him.”

Spurs could travel to the north-east with Steven Bergwijn, after the Dutch winger returned to training following time out with an ankle issue.

“He joined us Thursday. He is totally integrated with the group,” he said.

“Trained well yesterday, trained well today. No pain. So it’s about getting back to his highest levels of fitness, but he’s in the process of it.

“We don’t know (about Sunday) because like I said, first of all we have to be everybody together, then we will assess and prepare and decide.”

