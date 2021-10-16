Panutche Camara double helps leaders Plymouth claim comeback win at Oxford

Panutche Camara struck twice as League One leaders Plymouth stormed back to win 3-1 at Oxford and take their unbeaten league run to 12 games.

Matty Taylor fired the U’s in front after five minutes when he ran onto James Henry’s pass and deftly chipped Mike Cooper.

But it took just six minutes for Argyle, backed by around 1,800 travelling fans, to draw level.

Jordon Garrick skipped past one challenge as he cut in from the left, before curling a right-footed shot past Jack Stevens into the far corner.

Jamaican-born Garrick caused the home defence a lot of problems, and was unlucky to see a shot on the turn come back off the post.

The Pilgrims went in front with a slick move in the 39th minute, finished off by Camara who swept Luke Jephcott’s crossfield pass into the bottom corner.

Henry was off target with two efforts for Oxford in the second half before Camara fired high into the net from Conor Grant’s low cross six minutes from the end to seal victory.