Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sylvester Jasper nets late goal as Colchester take rare home win over Harrogate

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 5:06 pm
Colchester’s Sylvester Jasper scored the winner against Harrogate (Joe Giddens/PA)
Colchester’s Sylvester Jasper scored the winner against Harrogate (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sylvester Jasper bagged a late winner to help Colchester beat Harrogate 1-0 and claim their first home League Two win of the season.

Substitute Jasper coolly slotted home a low strike in the 88th minute for the hosts from close range, after Brendan Wiredu had burst forward and picked him out in the area.

The closest either team came to scoring before half-time was on the half hour mark when Will Smith’s header from George Thomson’s corner flew straight at Colchester keeper Shamal George.

Harrogate came close to breaking the deadlock in the 65th minute.

Jack Diamond showed great skill to leave Junior Tchamadeu on the floor before picking out substitute Lloyd Kerry, whose close-range shot crashed against the underside of the crossbar before eventually going to safety.

Colchester came close to scoring when Frank Nouble fired wide after Jasper had helped on Freddie Sears’ pass in the area.

Jasper’s fine free-kick rattled the crossbar in the 86th minute but he duly grabbed Colchester’s winner two minutes later.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal