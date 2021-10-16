Sylvester Jasper nets late goal as Colchester take rare home win over Harrogate

Sylvester Jasper bagged a late winner to help Colchester beat Harrogate 1-0 and claim their first home League Two win of the season.

Substitute Jasper coolly slotted home a low strike in the 88th minute for the hosts from close range, after Brendan Wiredu had burst forward and picked him out in the area.

The closest either team came to scoring before half-time was on the half hour mark when Will Smith’s header from George Thomson’s corner flew straight at Colchester keeper Shamal George.

Harrogate came close to breaking the deadlock in the 65th minute.

Jack Diamond showed great skill to leave Junior Tchamadeu on the floor before picking out substitute Lloyd Kerry, whose close-range shot crashed against the underside of the crossbar before eventually going to safety.

Colchester came close to scoring when Frank Nouble fired wide after Jasper had helped on Freddie Sears’ pass in the area.

Jasper’s fine free-kick rattled the crossbar in the 86th minute but he duly grabbed Colchester’s winner two minutes later.