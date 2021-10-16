Tom Elliott and Matty Willock score as Salford see off Hartlepool

Goals from Tom Elliott and Matty Willock secured Salford a 2-0 victory over Hartlepool in League Two.

Elliott’s second goal in three games gave the hosts an early lead before Willock’s first strike since the opening day of the season wrapped up the three points late on.

The Ammies had sat 17th after only one win in four, but the result lifts Gary Bowyer’s side to within three points of the play-offs.

The travelling Pools were behind after three minutes as Elliott headed home following good work by Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Salford nearly doubled their advantage moments later when Ash Hunter’s delivery rebounded off a post but Jordan Turnbull was stood in an offside position as he looked to convert.

Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor, whose side possess the division’s strongest home record but the weakest on their travels, tinkered his system with former Salford player Mark Shelton introduced after 35 minutes.

However, the tactical tweak did little to halt the home side’s dominance with the lively Thomas-Asante twice going close either side of the interval and Conor McAleny thwarted by an impressive Ben Killip stop.

Salford finally notched a deserved second in the 86th minute when Willock slotted an effort into the bottom corner.