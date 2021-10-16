Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Elliott and Matty Willock score as Salford see off Hartlepool

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 5:12 pm
Matthew Willock scored Salford’s second (Tim Goode/PA)
Matthew Willock scored Salford's second (Tim Goode/PA)

Goals from Tom Elliott and Matty Willock secured Salford a 2-0 victory over Hartlepool in League Two.

Elliott’s second goal in three games gave the hosts an early lead before Willock’s first strike since the opening day of the season wrapped up the three points late on.

The Ammies had sat 17th after only one win in four, but the result lifts Gary Bowyer’s side to within three points of the play-offs.

The travelling Pools were behind after three minutes as Elliott headed home following good work by Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Salford nearly doubled their advantage moments later when Ash Hunter’s delivery rebounded off a post but Jordan Turnbull was stood in an offside position as he looked to convert.

Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor, whose side possess the division’s strongest home record but the weakest on their travels, tinkered his system with former Salford player Mark Shelton introduced after 35 minutes.

However, the tactical tweak did little to halt the home side’s dominance with the lively Thomas-Asante twice going close either side of the interval and Conor McAleny thwarted by an impressive Ben Killip stop.

Salford finally notched a deserved second in the 86th minute when Willock slotted an effort into the bottom corner.

