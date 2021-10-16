Davis Keillor-Dunn bags brace as Oldham ease past Stevenage for first home win

Davis Keillor-Dunn scored a first-half brace as dominant Oldham cruised to a 3-0 League Two victory against Stevenage.

Keith Curle’s side, who eased themselves out of the relegation places as a result, notched their first home win of the league season in some style after Keillor-Dunn’s early double had got them off to a flying start before Dylan Bahamboula completed the scoring.

Oldham’s Congo international Bahamboula saw a fourth-minute header palmed onto the post by Stevenage goalkeeper Joseph Anang.

Two minutes later, the hosts struck when Keillor-Dunn converted Benny Couto’s cross from close range.

Keillor-Dunn drilled home a second from 22 yards after he met Bahamboula’s neat pass 17 minutes in.

Stevenage striker Jamie Reid’s shot thumped the post but his side had been second best in the opening 45 minutes.

Zak Dearnley threatened first for the hosts after the restart, while team-mate Callum Whelan fired the ball narrowly wide from 25 yards.

Bahamboula made it three when, after meeting Jamie Bowden’s lofted pass, he side-stepped Anang before rolling the ball into an unguarded net.

As Stevenage pressed for a late consolation, both Elliott List and substitute Luke Norris saw headers well saved by Oldham goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler.