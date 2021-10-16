Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Ironside forces draw as Cambridge fight back to frustrate Ipswich

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 5:14 pm
Joe Ironside equalised for Cambridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Joe Ironside equalised for Cambridge (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Joe Ironside’s late header helped Cambridge come from behind to draw 2-2 with East Anglian neighbours Ipswich at the Abbey Stadium.

The visitors looked set to coast to victory in the first half, as Sone Aluko’s first two goals for the club had Paul Cook’s side in control, but James Brophy and Ironside struck to the delight of the majority of a sellout crowd of 7,944.

Aluko ran clear in the 10th minute to lob Dimi Mitov and give Ipswich the lead.

He claimed his second nine minutes before the interval when he bundled the ball home following Scott Fraser’s corner, but having offered little the U’s hit back before half-time.

In the 40th minute Wes Hoolahan found Shilow Tracey, who in turn picked out the unmarked Brophy to fire in his first Cambridge goal via the bar.

Having pressed hard through the second half, the hosts got their reward two minutes from the end. Adam May’s corner was nodded back by Lloyd Jones and headed in by top scorer Ironside, on his 28th birthday.

