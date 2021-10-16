Joe Ironside forces draw as Cambridge fight back to frustrate Ipswich

Joe Ironside’s late header helped Cambridge come from behind to draw 2-2 with East Anglian neighbours Ipswich at the Abbey Stadium.

The visitors looked set to coast to victory in the first half, as Sone Aluko’s first two goals for the club had Paul Cook’s side in control, but James Brophy and Ironside struck to the delight of the majority of a sellout crowd of 7,944.

Aluko ran clear in the 10th minute to lob Dimi Mitov and give Ipswich the lead.

He claimed his second nine minutes before the interval when he bundled the ball home following Scott Fraser’s corner, but having offered little the U’s hit back before half-time.

In the 40th minute Wes Hoolahan found Shilow Tracey, who in turn picked out the unmarked Brophy to fire in his first Cambridge goal via the bar.

Having pressed hard through the second half, the hosts got their reward two minutes from the end. Adam May’s corner was nodded back by Lloyd Jones and headed in by top scorer Ironside, on his 28th birthday.