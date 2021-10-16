Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Raith seal win over Arbroath to climb into top two

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 5:17 pm
Dylan Tait (left) was on the score sheet for Raith (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dylan Tait (left) was on the score sheet for Raith (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Raith climbed up to second place in the cinch Championship table with a 2-1 home victory against Arbroath.

Dylan Tait scored early on and Ross Matthews doubled the lead just before half-time as Rovers won for the eighth time in 11 matches in all competitions, despite substitute Anton Dowds pulling a goal back for the visitors deep into stoppage time.

Tait collected Aidan Connolly’s pass to score with a low shot from the right-hand side of the penalty area after only three minutes.

First-half chances thereafter were few and far between. James Craigen was off target for Arbroath shortly after the goal and Liam Dick curled an effort wide for the hosts after 20 minutes, before Matthews headed home Brad Spencer’s cross in first-half stoppage time to send Rovers into the break with a two-goal cushion.

The second half was also short of goalmouth action. Michael McKenna went close for Arbroath soon after the restart and Raith forward Dario Zanatta stung the palms of Derek Gaston with a strike from the edge of the box before the hour mark.

Dowds tapped in from close range but it was too little too late for the visitors, who slipped to fifth in the standings.

