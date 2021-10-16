Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shaun Whalley goal earns Shrewsbury welcome win

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 5:19 pm
Shaun Whalley scored the winner for Shrewsbury (Nigel French/PA).
Shaun Whalley’s second-half strike ended Shrewsbury’s three-game losing streak by earning them a 1-0 win over MK Dons.

The forward struck early in the second half to ease the pressure on Steve Cotterill and lift the hosts up to 21st in the table.

Visiting midfielder Matt O’Riley saw a rasping volley deflected over, with the Dons dominating the opening stages.

Sam Cosgrove had a tame effort saved by Dons goalkeeper Andrew Fisher before the visitors carved out the best chance of the half, with Marko Marosi denying Mo Eisa from close range.

After a first-half short on goalmouth action, Whalley threatened with an effort early in the second before finding the net moments later.

He sprung the offside trap and then took his time before lashing a shot into the roof of the Dons net.

Peter Kioso missed a golden chance to get the Dons level late on as they slipped to a second defeat straight league defeat.

