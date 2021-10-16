Kyle Vassell fires Cheltenham to overdue victory against Accrington

Kyle Vassell’s first league goal for Cheltenham helped them sink Accrington 1-0 and end a three-game losing run.

The striker followed up in the 79th minute after Will Boyle’s deft attempt was palmed away by Toby Savin.

Cheltenham had threatened to make the breakthrough on several occasions, with Savin repelling Mattie Pollock’s header from a corner in the 14th minute.

Sean Long’s cross was headed over by Boyle before half-time and Scott Flinders had to dive low to his left to keep out former Cheltenham favourite Harry Pell’s effort.

Ellis Chapman set up Vassell seconds after the restart, but his shot was kept out by Savin and Pollock headed the resulting corner over the bar.

Flinders reacted superbly to deny Pell at his near post after David Morgan’s delivery.

But Vassell had the final say at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, with Matty Blair nearly making it 2-0 in the final seconds.

Cheltenham picked up their fourth win of the season, while Stanley’s poor away form continues.