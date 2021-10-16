Sheffield Wednesday let two-goal lead slip to draw at AFC Wimbledon

A spirited fightback from AFC Wimbledon ensured the points were shared as Sheffield Wednesday squandered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Plough Lane.

Despite the home side edging the early stages, it was the visitors who took the lead when Lee Gregory latched on to Barry Bannan’s ball before curling a left-footed shot past Nik Tzanev from just outside the area.

Gregory got the game’s second goal on the hour mark, sending Tzanev the wrong way from the penalty spot after Paul Kalambayi was adjudged to have pushed Lewis Wing in the area.

The hosts responded six minutes later, Nesta Guinness-Walker firing home on the rebound after Joe Wildsmith could only parry Aaron Pressley’s initial effort.

Wednesday had chances to kill the game off, the best being a double effort from Gregory, but Tzanev produced two smart saves to keep his side in it.

And that proved crucial as the hosts equalised five minutes from time, Jack Rudoni tapping in at the back post from Luke McCormick’s cross.