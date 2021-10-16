Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sheffield Wednesday let two-goal lead slip to draw at AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 5:22 pm
Jack Rudoni (right) snatched a late point (Tess Derry/PA)
Jack Rudoni (right) snatched a late point (Tess Derry/PA)

A spirited fightback from AFC Wimbledon ensured the points were shared as Sheffield Wednesday squandered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw at Plough Lane.

Despite the home side edging the early stages, it was the visitors who took the lead when Lee Gregory latched on to Barry Bannan’s ball before curling a left-footed shot past Nik Tzanev from just outside the area.

Gregory got the game’s second goal on the hour mark, sending Tzanev the wrong way from the penalty spot after Paul Kalambayi was adjudged to have pushed Lewis Wing in the area.

The hosts responded six minutes later, Nesta Guinness-Walker firing home on the rebound after Joe Wildsmith could only parry Aaron Pressley’s initial effort.

Wednesday had chances to kill the game off, the best being a double effort from Gregory, but Tzanev produced two smart saves to keep his side in it.

And that proved crucial as the hosts equalised five minutes from time, Jack Rudoni tapping in at the back post from Luke McCormick’s cross.

