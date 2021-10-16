Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverness back to winning ways with win over Greenock Morton

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 5:24 pm
Billy McKay scored the opener for Inverness (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Billy McKay scored the opener for Inverness (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Scottish Championship leaders Inverness returned to winning ways in the league with a 2-0 victory over Greenock Morton.

Caley Thistle suffered their first league defeat of the season against Hamilton last time out but grabbed a goal in each half against struggling Morton.

The opener came in the 21st minute from Billy McKay, who profited from quick work by goalkeeper Mark Ridgers following a Morton corner to race through and net his fourth goal in two games.

There was a 10-minute delay to the start of the second half after a clash of heads between Michael Gardyne and Cameron Blues but, after receiving stitches, Gardyne stepped up to score the second only four minutes in.

