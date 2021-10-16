Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rod McDonald’s own goal gifts Tranmere three points in victory at Carlisle

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 5:28 pm
Northampton Town’s Rod McDonald

Carlisle started life after Chris Beech with a 1-0 defeat to in-form Tranmere in League Two.

Beech was sacked after his side were hammered 3-0 at Bristol Rovers last weekend, stretching his torrid run to just three wins in his last 19 games.

But Rod McDonald’s second-half own goal gifted the visitors their third straight league victory.

Rovers are now fourth in the League Two table, level on points with third-placed Port Vale.

Both sides squandered chances in the first half as neither keeper was tested.

But Micky Mellon’s men broke the deadlock as MacDonald agonisingly turned home Kieron Morris’ cross.

Rovers stopper Ross Doohan produced a fine save to deny Jon Mellish an instant leveller.

Mellish gave away a penalty when he felled Josh Hawkes, but Mark Howard pulled off a super stop to keep out Morris’ spot-kick.

And the Cumbrian keeper kept the hosts in the game when he palmed away Sam Foley’s strike.

But the struggling Cumbrian side failed to nick a late point as they slipped to another frustrating defeat.

