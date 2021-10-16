Jonny Williams rescues Swindon a point against Rochdale

Wales midfielder Jonny Williams rescued a point in stoppage time as promotion-chasing Swindon earned a thrilling 2-2 draw at home to Rochdale in League Two.

Rochdale had come from behind to lead as the game entered six minutes of added time but Williams’ first goal for the Robins ensured the spoils were shared.

Ben Gladwin gave Swindon the lead in the 37th minute with a half-volley from inside the box.

The visitors struggled to create any notable goalscoring opportunities, with a speculative header from Dale captain Eoghan O’Connell easily saved before half-time.

But Dale improved after the break and George Broadbent got them back on level terms with a finish into the far corner in the 57th minute as the hosts momentarily switched off in defence.

And Rochdale took the lead with 11 minutes left when substitute Liam Kelly found the back of the net with a powerful strike.

But Williams spared Swindon defeat with a close-range equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time.