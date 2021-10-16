Adam Cummins forces draw as Stirling lose ground in League Two title race By Press Association October 16, 2021, 5:30 pm Adam Cummins was on target for Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA) Stirling had to settle for a point at home after sharing a 1-1 cinch League Two draw with Stranraer. It might have been worse for second-placed Albion, who are now six points behind league leaders Kelty Hearts, as they had to come from behind after Matt Yates gave the visitors a 67th-minute lead. Adam Cummins equalised just four minutes later but Albion lost more ground at the top of the table. Goals from Andy Munro and Stefan McCluskey saw Forfar win 2-0 against Annan. Cowdenbeath stay bottom of the table after a 2-0 home loss to Stenhousmuir. A Craig Thomson own goal and a strike from Robert Thomson gave the Warriors victory. It was also 2-0 at Cliftonhill Stadium where late goals from Callum Wilson and Jordan Morton saw Albion defeat Elgin. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up