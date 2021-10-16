Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adam Cummins forces draw as Stirling lose ground in League Two title race

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 5:30 pm
Adam Cummins was on target for Stirling (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Stirling had to settle for a point at home after sharing a 1-1 cinch League Two draw with Stranraer.

It might have been worse for second-placed Albion, who are now six points behind league leaders Kelty Hearts, as they had to come from behind after Matt Yates gave the visitors a 67th-minute lead.

Adam Cummins equalised just four minutes later but Albion lost more ground at the top of the table.

Goals from Andy Munro and Stefan McCluskey saw Forfar win 2-0 against Annan.

Cowdenbeath stay bottom of the table after a 2-0 home loss to Stenhousmuir. A Craig Thomson own goal and a strike from Robert Thomson gave the Warriors victory.

It was also 2-0 at Cliftonhill Stadium where late goals from Callum Wilson and Jordan Morton saw Albion defeat Elgin.

