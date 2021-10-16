Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Flanagan scores the winner as 10-man Sunderland come back to beat Gillingham

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 5:36 pm
Tom Flanagan scored for Sunderland (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tom Flanagan scored the winner against his former club as 10-man Sunderland came from behind to beat Gillingham 2-1 at Priestfield.

The Gills started brightly, with Jack Tucker forcing Sunderland goalkeeper Ron-Thorben Hoffmann into a save after seven minutes.

Steve Evans’ side took the lead in the 25th minute, as Danny Lloyd fired home from the penalty spot after Luke O’Nien tripped Stuart O’Keefe in the box.

Sunderland equalised against the run of play three minutes into first-half stoppage time as Aiden O’Brien capitalised on poor defending from Max Ehmer to poke home Dan Neil’s cross.

Flanagan, who was a part of Gillingham’s League Two title-winning team in 2012-13, completed the turnaround as he headed in from Alex Pritchard’s delivery nine minutes into the second half.

The visitors played the final 23 minutes with 10 men after referee Lee Swabey sent off Elliot Embleton for a sliding tackle on Tucker.

Lee Johnson’s side stood firm as Callum Doyle’s block denied John Akinde, and Hoffmann kept out Robbie McKenzie’s looping goal-bound header.

