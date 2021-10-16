Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Draw specialists Exeter held again as Newport make their point

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 5:36 pm
Sam Nombe scored for Exeter as they drew again (John Walton/PA)
Sam Nombe scored for Exeter as they drew again (John Walton/PA)

Exeter suffered their eighth stalemate in 12 League Two games as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Newport at St James Park.

Newport started the better of the two teams and went in front on 12 minutes. Former Exeter loanee Robbie Willmott was afforded far too much space on the edge of the penalty box and he fired a low shot into the far corner.

It took Exeter 10 minutes to respond as Matt Jay picked the ball up in space and advanced forward before firing a low shot from distance that took a deflection to leave Joe Day wrong-footed.

Newport went back in front on 28 minutes when Courtney Baker-Richards tried his luck from distance and Exeter goalkeeper Cam Dawson made a real hash of trying to keep it out as the ball squirmed in at the near post.

Exeter levelled things up again on 55 minutes when Sam Nombe picked the ball up on the corner of the penalty box and curled a beauty into the far corner for his fifth goal in five games.

Oliver Cooper was denied by Dawson in a rare Newport attack, while Kyle Taylor fired straight at Day with Exeter’s best opportunity in the 90th minute.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]